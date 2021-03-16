Wild horse on Outer Banks dies at 25, North Carolina group says. 'Run free, old girl'

A wild horse that roamed North Carolina's Outer Banks has died, a group that manages her herd says.

The mare, nicknamed Dusty, died at age 25, the Foundation for Shackleford Horses wrote Saturday on Facebook. She was "one of the grand dames of the wild herd" that lives on the Shackleford Banks, which is the southernmost island on Cape Lookout National Seashore.

"The mare we referred to as 'Dusty' — for obvious reasons — was easy to spot and identify," the nonprofit wrote.

Members of the group used to joke every spring: "Wonder what color 'Dusty' will be this year?" Carolyn Salter Mason, the foundation's historian, said, according to the Facebook post.

Dusty was the daughter of Dionysus, who the group says was arguably "one of the most prepotent and dominant stallions on the island in his time."

"Rest well, run free, old girl," the group said of Dusty's death.

More than 100 wild horses live on Shackleford Banks, according to the National Park Service, which co-manages the herd with the foundation.

"Records show horses living on the Outer Banks for centuries," the NPS says. "Genetic research shows evidence of Spanish ancestry in the Shackleford herd."