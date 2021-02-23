Wilmington looks to immortalize Joseph McNeil, Greensboro Four member and native son

WILMINGTON — A civil rights icon that once called the Cape Fear home could soon be immortalized with a new statue in the heart of it.

The Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County is heading up the fundraising efforts for a lifesize monument to Joseph McNeil, a Wilmington native who was a member of the groundbreaking Greensboro Four sit-in movement in 1960 that served as a key moment in the civil rights movement.

This wouldn't be the first time McNeil was honored in downtown Wilmington. In 2019, the city unveiled signs turning North Third Street into a commemorative way called Maj. Gen. Joseph McNeil Way honoring his service in the Air Force.

But the new idea to recognize McNeil, now 78, with a statue in Wilmington comes at a crucial moment, following months of intense scrutiny on Southern history and how it is honored in public spaces. Last summer, statues honoring Confederate soldiers from the Civil War were removed from cities all over the South, including two from downtown Wilmington.

It was those statues that got Gwenyfar Rohler thinking about privately-funded statues and why McNeil was a figure in the city's history that deserved further recognition.