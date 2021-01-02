Wilmington to Mars: One small sail, one (potentially) large leap for space exploration

"Every day is different," Ahmad said.

Early in their record-setting voyage, a freighter hit the Anne and they began weeks of intensive repairs made on the go — essentially adrift.

"Calm days are such a blessing," she said. "There's less stress on your body when you aren't in continuous crisis mode."

That's when they could prepare more food stores. When it rained, they collected water.

Stowe learned other important coping strategies on the trip. He brought earth and sand along with him, so he could occasionally place his feet in it to feel grounded. The fresh food in their diets came from sprouts they could grow onboard. And he continually turned to art (the schooner is detailed with Stowe's wood carvings).

But mostly, his success was because of mental preparation — and mental attitude.

"Absolutely the most important thing is the realization that we are all one," Stowe said.

Even though he spent so much time alone, he learned to tap into a collective appreciation for all of humankind, the sea and the schooner.

At space conferences, he talks about what it is like traveling under a dome of stars.