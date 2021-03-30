Wilmington's drug recovery court works, but don't call it a 'second chance'

WILMINGTON — New Hanover is decreasing substance abuse-related crimes, and the likelihood of those individuals repeating such crimes, with an intensive treatment and recovery program.
Community Recovery Court is a highly structured, substance abuse program that runs every other Friday. It's not a second chance program, nor is it a diversion program.
Chris Preston, the director of New Hanover's Community Justice Services, said recovery court is designed to help people whose criminal activity is a part of their drug addiction to get the treatment they need to rejoin society.
James Faison, who has worked in treatment court as a judge for 19 years, said the program started in 1997 and used to be split into two parts: Drug Treatment Court and DWI Treatment Court. The two programs merged in 2019, and it was revamped to Community Justice Services to "address the multiplicity of needs rather than addressing each issue separately."
Faison said the recidivism rate — the likelihood of reoffending — for people who complete the program is down to about 10%.
"By taking them off the streets and treating their addiction, it turns them into law-abiding citizens," he said.
As a part of the program, individuals have to get regular drug screens and adhere to all requirements of probation.
"It's not an easy program," Preston said. "A lot of requirements are expected of you. If anything, they are taking on more responsibility. I wouldn't call it a second chance."
Entry into the program is based on a variety of things. For example, someone who has other charges involving weapons, violence and drug trafficking are not eligible for acceptance. It's individualized, and the court looks at someone's entire history to determine who is likely to have a positive outcome from the program.
Michael Chaney, a New Hanover assistant district attorney, said recovery court is a benefit to the community but can actually be more "burdensome than typical probationary sentences" in many ways.
"Not all offenders are even eligible for participation in recovery court, but instead must be screened and accepted," Chaney said. "One of the most important aspects of Community Recovery Court is that it approaches each participant as a member of the community with particular treatment needs. This is critical."
Chaney said recovery court is all about using the law as a means to start the treatment process. The district attorney's office works with defendants, defense counsel, judges, probation officers and others as a team effort to help people with substance abuse issues recover.
Preston said one of the only downsides to recovery court is those people who aren't ready to commit to treatment.
"The program recommends intensive outpatient treatment as well," Preston said. "There are a lot of people checking in on you and not everyone is up for that."
Faison truly believes it's a life-changing experience for those who work the program, and most importantly, for the people who go through it.
"We try to replace the pleasure senses of getting high, that euphoria, with showing our support throughout and congratulating them for completing the program," Faison said.