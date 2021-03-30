Wilmington's drug recovery court works, but don't call it a 'second chance'

"It's not an easy program," Preston said. "A lot of requirements are expected of you. If anything, they are taking on more responsibility. I wouldn't call it a second chance."

Entry into the program is based on a variety of things. For example, someone who has other charges involving weapons, violence and drug trafficking are not eligible for acceptance. It's individualized, and the court looks at someone's entire history to determine who is likely to have a positive outcome from the program.

Michael Chaney, a New Hanover assistant district attorney, said recovery court is a benefit to the community but can actually be more "burdensome than typical probationary sentences" in many ways.

"Not all offenders are even eligible for participation in recovery court, but instead must be screened and accepted," Chaney said. "One of the most important aspects of Community Recovery Court is that it approaches each participant as a member of the community with particular treatment needs. This is critical."

Chaney said recovery court is all about using the law as a means to start the treatment process. The district attorney's office works with defendants, defense counsel, judges, probation officers and others as a team effort to help people with substance abuse issues recover.