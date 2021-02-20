Wilmington's U.S. Colored Troops sculpture a remembrance to forgotten soldiers

He wanted to locate descendants of the U.S. Colored Troops and present-day reenactors of the regiments to serve as models for the 11 men who will be featured. Through a physical casting process of their faces, he wanted to incorporate the men who carry on the torch of the U.S. Colored Troops in what will be the first figurative sculpture of African Americans in New Hanover County.

"I feel it is important to have people be a part of the process," Hayes said. "I want this work to give the community a new idea of what monuments could look like and feel like. Pulling these faces from people, some of who descended from the U.S. Colored Troops, gives it a life-like quality."

As of February, nine of the 11 figures have been sent to a place in Seagrove, where they are going through the bronzing process.

He delivered the first nine figures to the company last March, the day before it closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was also out of his studio at Duke University for much of the spring and summer last year due to shutdowns.

"There have been so many breaks where I've not been in the studio because of COVID-19," Hayes said. "But it is coming down to the end and I am happy."