Winds of change: Cooper urges speed as energy panel holds first meeting

WILMINGTON — A state government-led panel dedicated to boost North Carolina's economic environment for wind power projects must work swiftly to help the state reap industry benefits, Gov. Roy Cooper said on Thursday while attending the group's first meeting.

Cooper issued an executive order last June that created the N.C. Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resource Strategies, while also setting electricity production goals through offshore wind turbines for the next two decades. His goal for 2040 would generate the equivalent of powering roughly 2.3 million homes.

The 30-member task force, housed in the Department of Commerce, is commissioned to advance such projects and recommend policies that promote offshore wind jobs. The panel, which is directed to report to state leaders annually, includes many members of the education, environmental, travel and tourism industry sectors.

The panel on Thursday planned to review an outside consultant’s report on wind energy for the department released last March. The report predicted North Carolina is well-positioned to attract business from the growing industry, which could generate an estimated $140 billion in total expenditures by 2035.