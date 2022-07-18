 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

With ages ranging from 82 to 94, this NC softball team is in a league of their own

  • 0

RURAL HALL — Glen Motsinger admittedly wasn’t feeling right when he stepped into the batter’s box to take his cuts.

“I think I pulled something this morning,” he said. “I probably shouldn’t be running.”

His competitiveness, the pull of athletic pride and a desire to never let down his teammates on the Mock Beroth Bombers softball team wouldn’t allow him to miss an at-bat — much less an entire game.

Never mind the fact that Motsinger, at 87, ranks somewhere near the median age for the champion Bombers. He could be forgiven if he’d sat out.

Across the diamond, a member of the opposing team — dubbed the “Young Guns” mostly because none are older than 80 —couldn’t conceal his admiration.

“It’s an honor to be out here with them,” said Mike King, a relative spring chicken at 73. “It’s so much fun to see the delight in the guys’ eyes. And they can play. They have talent. They hit, throw and they can field.

People are also reading…

“It’s just that some of them can’t run.”

Most of the 20 or so guys on the Bombers’ handwritten roster have been playing ball together for years. The team organized, more or less, through the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department as a way to participate in the North Carolina Senior Games.

Funny thing, though, they’ve done more than just participate. Among the senior set, the Bombers might even qualify as a dynasty. (We’ll leave that debate to the talking heads and softball historians.)

In the 80-plus category at the Senior Games, the team won gold medals in 2016 and 2018 and a silver medal in 2019. The pandemic put a temporary halt to their run on hardware, however.

And before that, in 2013, many of the same players were on the team that took first place in a senior national tournament in Cleveland. “We were lucky enough to win that one,” said John East, an 89-year-old shortstop.

Like a lot of his teammates, East found out about the team through word of mouth. He quickly realized they were “a serious group.”

“We used to compete in the 65 (age) division, then 70 and then 75 in those five-year increments,” he said. “We aged out of every league we could play in.”

Then the COVID-19 pandemic turned daily life inside out. The Bombers sat out for safety, but came back out after the onset of widely available vaccines.

And now it’s game on. The Bombers play the Young Guns every Monday night.

Remaining active and socially connected matters — a lot. With an age range of 82 to 94, each man is driven to continue with exercise and team sports.

And the players, who come from a wide range of professional backgrounds and life experiences, couldn’t stand to just sit still.

“It’s a great thing for these guys to be out here playing ball and moving around,” said Jim Matney, 76, the Bombers’ coach. “These guys here keep me young. I’m hoping more older guys come out.

“I’m proud to be just a small part of it.”

Truth be told, Matney is far more than a small part of the organization. He’s the guy with the clipboard, a main point of contact who tracks the roster and regularly checks in on his players.

Matney is a recruiter, a scheduler — “We’ve got a game Aug. 2 against the Rural Hall Town Council” — an equipment manager and on occasion, the guy who remembered the Bengay.

His son, Brett, coaches the Young Guns.

Matney’s wife LaRue is there for emotional support. “He really loves it,” she said. “And we just enjoy coming every week.”

For safety reasons and common-sense concessions to age, there are a few rule changes.

The pitcher is protected by a sturdy net. Players on the Young Guns bat the opposite way. If you're a lefties, for instance, you stand in the right batters box.

First base is actually two, one for the runner and another for the first baseman. The same goes for the two home plates — one for the catcher to tag and a second one a few feet away for runners attempting to score.

“We don’t want any collisions,” Matney said.

Before warmups and the pregame prayer, a mischievous smile spread across 94-year-old Bill Inman’s face when East said someone needed to speak louder.

“He can’t hear too good,” East explained.

On cue, Inman pulled a small package of dime-sized batteries from his pocket.

It’s not all fun and games for the Bombers, however. One player keeps a list of teammates who have passed away.

Winning is nice, of course. But coming out week after week means something more.

That was obvious within seconds of meeting 89-year-old John Womble, who was watching from his car before joining his teammates in the dugout in his new white game jersey.

A rapidly approaching surgery curtailed his active participation.

“I just love to play,” Womble said. “It’s just that I can’t anymore. But I want to be here for the guys.”

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Where exactly is NC setting of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’?

Where exactly is NC setting of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’?

Almost four years after it first hit bookshelves, the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” is debuting on the big screen Friday. Since its release, the “Crawdads” book has captivated readers around the world, spending more than 160 weeks on the New York Times’ best sellers list to-date. Now, moviegoers will flock to theaters to see the people and places of the ...

WATCH NOW: Pilot lands plane on highway in NC mountains

WATCH NOW: Pilot lands plane on highway in NC mountains

A Florida man who aspires to be a commercial pilot showed his skills when he landed a single-engine aircraft on a four-lane North Carolina road in an emergency. Video showed the plane missing cars and power lines as pilot Vincent Fraser touched down. The plane Fraser was flying on July 3 began to lose engine power as he was checking out land he had purchased near a lake. Fraser’s father-in-law also was aboard. A GoPro video posted by the sheriff’s office showed the plane sailing over cars on a highway before it landed. Oncoming traffic pulled to the shoulder to avoid a collision.

Fugitive jumps in NC lake to escape, then begs pursuing cops to rescue him, police say

Fugitive jumps in NC lake to escape, then begs pursuing cops to rescue him, police say

A man trying to escape arrest in North Carolina ended up begging police to come get him after he jumped in a lake and began to drown, according to the Wilmington Police Department. It happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, in Wilmington’s 100-acre Greenfield Lake, which is unsafe for swimming due to an “increasing numbers of alligators.” Wilmington is 120 miles southeast of Raleigh. ...

Green Party sues NC elections board over petition rejection

Green Party sues NC elections board over petition rejection

Two weeks after the North Carolina State Board of Elections rejected a Green Party petition to place candidates on the November ballot, the party has sued the state board amid an ongoing criminal investigation into thousands of apparently fraudulent signatures the Green Party submitted for approval. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina. It alleges the board violated the Green Party’s right to due process by rejecting the petition without prior notice or an opportunity for the party to defend its petitioning process. The Green Party also alleges Democratic Party operatives interfered with the petition campaign.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Farming insects in your kitchen could be the future of food

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert