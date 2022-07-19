 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
With board confidence waning, president of NC community college system resigns

Community College President

FILE - Thomas Stith III, transition team executive director for then-Gov.-elect Pat McCrory, speaks during McCrory's first news conference since the week he was elected North Carolina's next chief executive in Raleigh, N.C., on Dec. 13, 2012. Stith, now the president of North Carolina's community college system, is stepping down. He will resign effective Friday, July 22, 2022, according to a statement released Tuesday, July 19, 2022, by State Board of Community Colleges Chair Burr Sullivan.

 Gerry Broome - staff, AP

RALEIGH — The president of North Carolina's community college system is stepping down — just 18 months on the job — as board members who lost confidence in him accepted his resignation.

Thomas Stith III, once chief of staff to then-GOP Gov. Pat McCrory and a former Durham city council member, will resign effective Friday, according to a statement released Tuesday by State Board of Community Colleges Chair Burr Sullivan.

Board members had expressed concern for some time about a high turnover rate among employees at the state system office in Raleigh, leading to many vacancies. It also didn't help that there had been well over 30 new campus presidents hired since 2015, increasing instability.

The statement disclosing the resignation came days after board members met last week behind closed doors for three hours. The closed session was in part to talk about Stith's performance as president.

The state board voted in December 2020 to hire Stith as the next president of the 58-college system, which is one of the nation’s largest. Now a search will have to begin to seek another new leader. Four different permanent presidents and two interims have held the job since 2015.

“The board thanks Mr. Stith for his service and wishes him well,” Sullivan said in a news release. “Despite a change in leadership, the important work of the great 58 community colleges will continue."

Stith, who headed the U.S. Small Business Administration in North Carolina before taking the president's job, said in the same release that it's been an honor to lead the system since January 2021 alongside educators, other professionals and students.

Stith and Sullivan didn't immediately return phone messages Tuesday seeking additional information on the resignation.

Thomas Stith III

Thomas Stith III
