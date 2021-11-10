With budget negotiations 'exhausted,' lawmakers wait for Cooper. And wait.

But it will leave out the wholesale expansion of Medicaid coverage to hundreds of thousands of low-income adults that Cooper has sought since taking office in 2017, according to the tweet. House Speaker Tim Moore had already said his caucus wouldn't support expansion, even as Berger, a Rockingham County Republican, was ready to accept it given the right situation.

An approved final measure would then go to Cooper's desk for his review.

In contrast to the 2019 budget talks, when the absence of Medicaid expansion contributed to a Cooper veto and caused a stalemate that never got fully resolved, the governor is keeping options open.

After reviewing the plan, Cooper “will make a decision to sign or veto the budget based on what is best for the people of North Carolina," the tweet said.

Pat Ryan, a Berger spokesperson, also confirmed expected action on the budget next week. He otherwise didn’t take issue with the contents of Cooper’s tweet.

Saine said Cooper's willingness to sign the measure reflects what he considers the serious budget negotiations that have been held since Moore and Berger presented the governor their first offer six weeks ago.