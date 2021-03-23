With COVID-19 cases in decline, Cooper eases North Carolina gathering, occupancy limits

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday eased several restrictions that will soon allow businesses to open at greater capacity and more people to assemble indoors and outdoors.
Starting Friday, bars and sports and entertainment venues can open at 50% capacity indoors or outdoors, with the 11 p.m. cutoff for on-site alcohol consumption fully lifted. Restaurants, breweries, wineries, amusement parks, gyms and bowling alleys can fully reopen outdoors and at 75% capacity indoors. Museums, aquariums, retail businesses and shops, hair salons and personal-care businesses can operate at 100% capacity indoors and outdoors.
“These are significant changes, but they can be done safely,” Cooper said at an afternoon news conference.
Cooper’s easing of restrictions follows a sizable decrease in cases, deaths and hospitalizations. North Carolina has reported nine consecutive days of daily deaths in the single digits for the first time since March and April 2020. In three of the last six days, the share of COVID-19 tests coming back positive fell below the key benchmark of 5%. The state has also seen six straight days of coronavirus-related hospitalizations below 1,000 for the first time since September and October 2020.
The Democratic governor’s announcement was welcome news for many business owners trying to ride out the pandemic.
The Cone Denim Entertainment Center in downtown Greensboro has remained shuttered. But with Cooper relaxing restrictions, co-owner Rocky Scarfone said he will start having shows. He said he plans to have the first show at the end of April or the beginning of May.
Over at the Greensboro Coliseum complex, officials are working on what the facility’s new capacity would be, according to public relations manager Andrew Brown.
The announcement also comes as a handful of North Carolina counties have expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults, regardless of age, health condition or job type, due to limited demand in their areas.
Amid the differing demand across counties, North Carolina is shifting its allocation strategy this week. Of the nearly 250,000 new first doses the state is receiving from the federal government, 97% will be distributed to local providers based on the percentage of residents in a county not yet vaccinated. The remaining 3% of first doses will go to long-term care settings, state facilities and community vaccination events.
Limited demand has prompted providers in Rockingham, Craven, Cumberland and Greene counties to expand eligibility to Group 5, which covers every North Carolinian who is at least 16 years old. In four days, Cape Fear Valley Health in Cumberland County scheduled all of its more than 1,500 appointments available to the general public.
North Carolina is scheduled to allow essential workers not yet vaccinated to begin getting shots on April 7. The state anticipates qualifying the general public by May 1, though Cooper suggested the timetable could come sooner as more supply enters the state.
“We are hoping that we can get earlier into the rest of Group 4 and into Group 5 even earlier,” Cooper said.
Less than one in five North Carolina adults are fully vaccinated, as of Monday, according to state data. More than 22% of total residents and nearly 29% of adult residents have been at least partially vaccinated.
To encourage vaccinations, Winston-Salem-based chain Krispy Kreme is offering a free glazed doughnut each day for the rest of the year to all customers who present their COVID-19 vaccination cards.
“Right now, our demand exceeds supply,” Cooper said. “But when we do get to the point where we have enough shots for everybody and we’re trying to encourage people to get it, we probably do need to consider some kinds of incentives to get people to get vaccinated.”
Staff writer Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane contributed to this report.
