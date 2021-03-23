With COVID-19 cases in decline, Cooper eases North Carolina gathering, occupancy limits

The Cone Denim Entertainment Center in downtown Greensboro has remained shuttered. But with Cooper relaxing restrictions, co-owner Rocky Scarfone said he will start having shows. He said he plans to have the first show at the end of April or the beginning of May.

Over at the Greensboro Coliseum complex, officials are working on what the facility’s new capacity would be, according to public relations manager Andrew Brown.

The announcement also comes as a handful of North Carolina counties have expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults, regardless of age, health condition or job type, due to limited demand in their areas.

Amid the differing demand across counties, North Carolina is shifting its allocation strategy this week. Of the nearly 250,000 new first doses the state is receiving from the federal government, 97% will be distributed to local providers based on the percentage of residents in a county not yet vaccinated. The remaining 3% of first doses will go to long-term care settings, state facilities and community vaccination events.