With deadline looming, NC lawmakers scramble to pass new voting maps

This contrasts with statewide elections that are almost always closely divided.

Trial judges had ruled last month they could not stop the overtly partisan redistricting because remapping was the job of the legislative branch.

But “the mere fact that responsibility for reapportionment is committed to the General Assembly does not mean that the General Assembly’s decisions in carrying out its responsibility are fully immunized from any judicial review,” Associate Justice Robin Hudson wrote for the court’s four Democratic justices. A dissenting opinion from the court’s three Republican justices written by Chief Justice Paul Newby went over 70 pages.

Moore said Monday's majority opinion provided specific mathematical methods and percentage thresholds that could be followed to help ensure replacement maps comply with the ruling. Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger of Eden had lamented the lack of details as they scrambled over fashioning boundaries.

“We feel confident that we’re going to have maps on all fronts that comply fully with those metrics, so that what we pass should be upheld by the trial court and by the Supreme Court,” Moore told reporters.