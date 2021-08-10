With heavy rains in N.C.'s future, so is something else: more sewage spills

Incidents of heavy rainfall, which North Carolina climate experts say have increased in recent years and will continue to in the future, might also cause more large sewage spills.
Since 2017, 250 million gallons of sewage have leaked from pipes in North Carolina. Of that total, about 27.8 million gallons — enough to fill 42 Olympic-size swimming pools — spilled in Mecklenburg. Only Harnett County, south of Raleigh, had a higher total.
Last month, nearly 850,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled from a Charlotte Water line into the Catawba River. The incident added to the abnormally long list of large spills that have occurred in the county over the past four years.
The largest sewage spills by Charlotte Water in the past decade all occurred between 2017 and the end of 2020 — a series of spills of more than one million gallons each not seen since 2003, according to annual reports by Charlotte Water.
While the July spill was attributed to a construction error, all four of the other large spills were related to flooding and trees falling due to excessive rain, the reports show.
Before 2017, the last spills of over one million gallons in the county were in 2003. That was an abnormally rainy year according to data from the National Centers for Environmental Information, a federal agency with an Asheville office. Four of the five major spills that year were related to heavy rain events.
“I’m not at all surprised,” Brian Magi, an associate professor of atmospheric sciences at UNC-Charlotte.
The number of extreme precipitation events across North Carolina has increased over the last decade. As climate change warms the atmosphere, scientists say, the amount of water vapor in the atmosphere increases. That means more heavy rainfall events.
While the number of storm and flooding events in North Carolina over the past 20 years has fluctuated significantly, the National Centers for Environmental Information says 2020 saw more floods and flash floods in Mecklenburg County than in the previous three years combined.
A report by the N.C. Institute for Climate Studies, a research institute, says extreme precipitation frequency and intensity in North Carolina is very likely to increase thanks to increases in atmospheric water vapor content. Heavy rainfall accompanying hurricanes that pass near or over the state is also very likely to increase, the report said, increasing the potential for freshwater flooding in the state.