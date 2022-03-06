With July date, North Carolina ready to launch '988' mental health crisis hotline

In July, there will be a new universal phone number — 988 — for people across the United States to call when they or someone around them experiences a mental health crisis. The idea is that it’s short, easy to remember and the same everywhere.
Right now, most everyone knows to call “911” in an emergency. But law enforcement and emergency responders are not always equipped to help someone who is in mental health distress or thinking about suicide.
People with mental health issues are much more likely to be killed by police, according to reports. On top of that, people of color are killed by law enforcement at much higher rates than white people, according to a Washington Post database of all fatal police shootings.
The 9-8-8 crisis number is designed to give people a different option that isn’t routed through law enforcement.
Congress passed the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020 which created the 9-8-8 hotline. It’s supposed to launch nationwide in July, but most states do not have a legislative plan for the rollout of the service.
North Carolina, on the other hand, is ready and on track for the July launch date. Right now, North Carolina already participates in the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — 800-273-TALK. When someone calls that number, they are routed to their local crisis center. Starting in July, that same crisis line will be reachable by dialing 9-8-8.
Due to the ease of remembering the number 9-8-8, there is an expectation that the call volume will increase. So the state is working to increase the capacity of the actual call center by hiring more people to answer the phone. The call center is contracted out to a group called Real Crisis Intervention headquartered in the eastern part of the state.
9-8-8 callers will immediately be put in touch with a trained crisis counselor. Many times, the counselor can help de-escalate the situation over the phone.
If the caller is still in need of help, a mobile crisis team of mental health professionals will respond. The hope is that when people dial 9-8-8 during a mental health crisis instead of 9-1-1, crisis teams will be dispatched to respond to these situations, not law enforcement.
North Carolina has sought to expand its mobile units of mental health teams in recent years. In December, the Department of Health and Human Services gave $4.4 million to fund 15 such units to provide screening, assessment and treatment.
Still, there are concerns that more can be done.
In the days following the January suicide death of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, a North Carolina native, many people took to social media to post sentiments such as “you are not alone” and “please reach out for help.”
However, imploring people to simply reach out to a crisis line isn’t going to be enough to stop the rising number of suicide deaths in this country. Cherene Allen-Caraco, founder Promise Resource Network, a Charlotte-based mental health organization run by people with their own experiences of mental illness, took to social media to ask people to stop posting these sentiments. “At a time when we have the highest rate of suicide attempts and completion, we also have the largest suicide awareness campaigns and trainings,” she wrote on Facebook. “Think about your darkest moments. Could you simply make a call or ask for help? For many of us, for many reasons the answer is no.”
This article first appeared on North Carolina Health News and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.