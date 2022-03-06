With July date, North Carolina ready to launch '988' mental health crisis hotline

In July, there will be a new universal phone number — 988 — for people across the United States to call when they or someone around them experiences a mental health crisis. The idea is that it’s short, easy to remember and the same everywhere.

Right now, most everyone knows to call “911” in an emergency. But law enforcement and emergency responders are not always equipped to help someone who is in mental health distress or thinking about suicide.

People with mental health issues are much more likely to be killed by police, according to reports. On top of that, people of color are killed by law enforcement at much higher rates than white people, according to a Washington Post database of all fatal police shootings.

The 9-8-8 crisis number is designed to give people a different option that isn’t routed through law enforcement.

Congress passed the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020 which created the 9-8-8 hotline. It’s supposed to launch nationwide in July, but most states do not have a legislative plan for the rollout of the service.