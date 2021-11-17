With little fanfare, rules for overseeing N.C. prep sports heads to Cooper

RALEIGH — Legislation that likely will create a formal agreement between the nonprofit body currently governing North Carolina high school sports and state education leaders received final approval on Wednesday. The compromise scales back specific demands previously advanced by legislators that the North Carolina High School Athletic Association fought against.
The House and Senate voted separately for the measure almost two months after bill supporters had announced a deal had been reached. That announcement had followed a meeting with representatives of the association, the State Board of Education, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and legislators from both parties.
There was little debate Wednesday about the final product, which tells the State Board of Education it can reach a memorandum of understanding with a nonprofit — presumably the association — to administer and enforce board requirements for high school sports. The agreement, which would have to be signed by mid-March, would begin next fall and initially last four years.
It says the education board must adopt student participation rules, but can delegate rules on items like school penalties and participation fees to the association, which currently serves more than 400 schools. But appeals must be handled by a panel separate from the association, which also must subject itself to annual audits, conduct open meetings and disclose financial information to the board.
“It does increase accountability,” said Sen. Vickie Sawyer, an Iredell County Republican who helped shepherd the bill.
The measure, which now heads to Cooper's desk, comes after House and Senate GOP members scrutinized activities of the association, which began in 1913. They complained about what they called the group's oversized control over member schools, eligibility decisions and monetary penalties, even as the association has flush coffers.