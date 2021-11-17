With little fanfare, rules for overseeing N.C. prep sports heads to Cooper

RALEIGH — Legislation that likely will create a formal agreement between the nonprofit body currently governing North Carolina high school sports and state education leaders received final approval on Wednesday. The compromise scales back specific demands previously advanced by legislators that the North Carolina High School Athletic Association fought against.

The House and Senate voted separately for the measure almost two months after bill supporters had announced a deal had been reached. That announcement had followed a meeting with representatives of the association, the State Board of Education, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and legislators from both parties.

There was little debate Wednesday about the final product, which tells the State Board of Education it can reach a memorandum of understanding with a nonprofit — presumably the association — to administer and enforce board requirements for high school sports. The agreement, which would have to be signed by mid-March, would begin next fall and initially last four years.