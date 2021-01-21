With lottery nearing $1 billion, this N.C. store is famous for winning tickets — and dashed dreams

KNIGHTDALE — On Knightdale Boulevard, the Eagles Express store has sold so many winning lottery tickets that the front windows are plastered with fliers announcing $1,000 prizes.

And that's just the front door.

Inside the store, a dozen more hang behind a stack of Michelob Ultra boxes, another dozen by the coffee machine and a few dozen extra alongside the table where customers fill out their Mega Millions cards — a piece of furniture decorated with a pair of golden horseshoes.

Employees there used to hang winning $500 scratch-off tickets by the front counter, but things got too cluttered. They only put the fliers on the front window to provide some shade.

"We had one lady win $200,000 on a $5 ticket," said Annie Lomison, a cashier, gesturing down the street. "She lives right over there. Another lady who won hasn't been in for a while because of the pandemic, but she was just here."

The get-rich-quick crowd has intensified in this corner store, which ranked third in North Carolina last year for overall ticket sales.

At $970 million, the Mega Millions jackpot is the second-highest ever for the popular number-picking game, and the third-highest jackpot of any kind in U.S. history.