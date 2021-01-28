With minorities still fearful of COVID-19 vaccine, Cooper visits clinic for answers

“We try to make sure that these vaccines are being distributed equitably, and we wanted to come and see that,” Cooper said.

Reginald Tyson, a 50-year-old pastor in Oxford, told Cooper during the tour he believes hesitancy is driving the lack of vaccinations among Black people. Tyson got vaccinated last week and said he's seen skepticism among relatives who want to see others vaccinated first to ensure it is safe.

Asked by reporters how the state plans to overcome concerns about racial, ethnic and geographic inequity, Cooper replied: “The entire country has to do better on this."

Also Thursday, Cooper emphasized the state's desire to clear its backlog of first doses through large vaccination clinics. One mass event was held last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where nearly 16,000 people got vaccinated.

As many as 30,000 people could get vaccinated this weekend at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

“We wanted to make certain that we got all of our first doses off the shelf, and the state had gotten a little behind on that, particularly when we were concerned that we might have our allocations cut, which would be bad for everybody across the board,” Cooper said. “We could not tolerate that.”