With mixed reaction, annual N.C. farm bill nears final approval

RALEIGH — The North Carolina legislature neared final approval on Thursday of its annual farm bill, which includes the creation of a streamlined method for hog farms to receive permits to convert liquid waste into natural gas.

The House voted 75-32 in favor of the measure, which makes changes in more than a dozen categories related to agriculture. It now returns to the Senate, which approved a similar version last month.

“This bill is a common-sense approach to maintaining a safe, economical sustainable supply of food,” state Rep. Jimmy Dixon, a Duplin County Republican, said during floor debate.

The provision receiving the most discussion in both chambers involved the proposed “general permit” that the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality would issue for animal farm operations that allow the owner to construct and operate a farm digester system. Currently these operators seek individual permits, of which about two dozen have been issued over the past decade.