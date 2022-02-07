With new order to redraw North Carolina voting lines, many wonder: What's fair?

The majority's order said a more detailed opinion would follow, but it's unclear when that will be filed.

Republican legislative leaders were cautious Monday about what they'd do next. Pat Ryan, a spokesperson for Senate leader Phil Berger of Eden said in a text that Senate Republicans "do not have final plans at this time," citing in part a lack of clarity in Friday's order.

House Speaker Tim Moore told reporters, however, he anticipated that replacement maps would be voted on next week. He didn't yet have a specific schedule.

“We’ve been consulting with our attorneys to find out exactly what it is that the courts are looking for,” Moore said.

Judges would approve their own maps if the General Assembly doesn't enact some, the Supreme Court order says.

The voters and advocacy groups in the successful challenge said the lines were manipulated by Republicans to ensure the GOP would likely win 10 of the state’s 14 U.S. House seats, as well as state House and Senate majorities, in almost any political environment.