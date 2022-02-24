With new redistricting maps — for now — NC candidates file for races

RALEIGH — With district boundaries decided for now, North Carolina candidates were welcomed into election offices on Thursday to file for this year's races. Others weighed their futures as another round of redistricting retooled the geographic and partisan makeup of seat boundaries.

The State Board of Elections and county election offices accepted candidate documents and fees again after filing was suspended for two months.

The resumption was affirmed only after the N.C. Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused the appeals of those seeking to delay the use of congressional districts and state Senate districts that a panel of trial judges had endorsed earlier in the day. A state House map also approved by the three judges wasn't appealed and is now in use.

The filing restart also applied to candidates who don't run in districts. That includes Cheri Beasley, the Democratic front-runner for U.S. Senate who came to the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh with family and campaign staff to file her paperwork with the State Board of Elections.