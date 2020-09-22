Without Spanish emergency alerts, rural N.C.’s growing Latino population faces risks

After clocking out of a long shift at a hog farm, Lucia Mondragón and her teenage daughter stopped into Walmart on the night of Oct. 6, 2016, for their weekly grocery shopping. As Mondragón pushed a cart through the store, she noticed other shoppers frantically raiding the shelves. Hurricane Matthew was making landfall near her home in Cumberland County, yet Mondragón had no idea.

Her daughter, Alisson Herrarte, pulled out her cell phone and searched the web for what the emergency could be.

“All the information appeared in English,” she said in Spanish. “At that time, I didn’t know the language.”

With no English proficiency, Mondragón, her husband and two children had immigrated from El Salvador two months earlier. This would be the family’s first brush with a deadly storm, but not the last.

“We were completely unaware and unprepared,” Mondragón said of the hurricane and destructive floods that followed.