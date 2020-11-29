Woman sets female record for 60-mile 'Pitchell' run in NC

The male record of 12:19.22 was set by Shaun Pope in 2019. Grieves’ goal was to beat Alondra Moody’s time of 15:04.31.

She studied Moody’s split times over each section, so she knew how fast she had to run.

The tradition is to start Pitchell at midnight. Grieves said the first 1.5-mile hike to the Pisgah summit of 5,721 feet doesn’t count toward the Pitchell mileage. But after that climb, she felt “energized and excited” on the clear night with a comfortable temperature in the upper 40s.

She wore a waist light of 600 lumens, rather than a headlamp, which she said “created an orb of daylight in front of me on the trail.”

But just after starting, she felt inexplicable waves of nausea that never let up over the next 15 hours. At some points she couldn’t even eat the mashed potatoes and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches her friends brought for her and was afraid her 5-foot-6, 120-pound body wasn’t getting enough calories.

The only thing Grieves could keep down were her GU gels, packets of baby food and water with electrolytes.