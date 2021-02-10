 Skip to main content
Woman's body found in suitcase along Neuse River
Woman's body found in suitcase along Neuse River

WENDELL — The discovery of a woman’s body inside a suitcase has been a shock to some in this small town.

According to authorities, someone spotted the body Monday morning along the shore of the Neuse River.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office declined to say whether the body is that of a pregnant woman who was reported missing late last week. Brittany Samone Smith, 28, was last seen in the Wake County town of Wendell.

Officials said Smith is “noticeably pregnant,” almost 5 feet tall and 115 pounds.

“We’re going to find out who’s responsible, I can tell you that,” said Gerald Baker, Wake County’s sheriff.

