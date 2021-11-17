Yet another lawsuit challenges North Carolina's new voting maps

Republican legislators have repeatedly defended the new boundaries approved this month as lawful, and in keeping with state courts that signed off on approved lines that were drawn without the examination of race-based data or election results.

The mathematicians and others who sued endorse alternative plans they say are based on computer algorithms that follow state law and “traditional, neutral" redistricting principles. They would give Democrats the chance to be more competitive and hold seat majorities, according to the plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs, who also include former longtime Democratic Rep. Mickey Michaux of Durham, do not seek “to favor any political party or incumbent,” according to the lawsuit. Rather, they “support fair maps drawn with advanced science and technology that preserve every North Carolinian’s right to vote in free elections on equal terms and that do not discriminate against voters based on race or party.”

The lawsuit asks the judges hearing the case to order their remedial plans be used in the 2022 elections if lawmakers can’t redraw lawful maps quickly, and suggests the March 8 primaries could be delayed.

While the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that federal courts cannot overturn maps on the basis of extreme partisanship, state courts aren't subject to the decision. Later that year, orders by North Carolina state judges finding excessive partisanship violated the state constitution led to the redrawing of both legislative and congressional maps for use in the 2020 elections.