Young adults in Mecklenburg are most stressed during COVID-19 pandemic, report finds

Positive emotions

Along a spectrum of emotions, Mecklenburg residents still managed to stay positive once the pandemic upended daily life — at least "some of the time," as the survey phrased it.

"Higher results are better," Allen said.

• 96% of respondents said they were "in good spirits" and calm, either all of the time or some of the time

• 93% felt hopeful

• 90% felt relaxed

• Peaceful notched the lowest response at 89%

The responses of feeling positive had similar rates across all four age brackets in the survey, Allen said.

Emotions by race

Positive emotions didn't vary much across African-American, Hispanic and white residents surveyed, Allen said.

Yet for negative emotions, based on those surveyed, the feeling of isolation was highest among white respondents.

While 60% of African-American respondents felt isolated, the percentage rose to 67% for white respondents and 66% for Hispanic respondents.