Young NC entrepreneur raising quail, selling eggs

Matthew’s father learned the lesson of entrepreneurship by growing a bed of strawberries. Matthew learned it himself as a child by raising and caring for deer. Now, Matthew and his wife, Paige, are trying to pass it down to their four children.

For the past few years, Cookie has been saving up money for her dream pony.

“Cookie has been carefully saving birthday money, Christmas money, money from odd jobs,” Matthew said. “She has an investment account in my business and earns a good interest return, but in order to buy a horse and the supplies and ongoing things, she needs a little more.”

Raising and caring for quail is also a way for Cookie to prove she’s ready to handle a horse.

“The quail is building the character muscles for her to get her horses,” Matthew said.

Cookie isn’t the only entrepreneurial child in the Weaver family. Her younger sister, Carly, has launched her own agricultural enterprise. The 8-year-old is currently raising rabbits that will be processed for their meat.

It was actually during a trip to purchase a few rabbits for Carly when Cookie’s eyes were opened to the possibility of raising quail.