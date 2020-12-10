Your shot at a COVID vaccine in North Carolina could be months away, state says

RALEIGH — It will likely be spring before there's enough COVID-19 vaccine available in North Carolina that anyone in the state who wants it can get it, state public health officials said Thursday.

The state expects to receive 85,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week and distribute it to frontline workers in about half of the state's hospitals. Beyond that, the state hasn't been told how much vaccine to expect in the second week or beyond, says Mandy Cohen, the secretary of Health and Human Services.

"We're talking about limited supplies at first, and so we don't really know yet what the time sequence is going to be in terms of us having vaccine that is more widely available to the general public," Cohen said at a press conference Thursday. "It is not going to be in the early part of 2021."

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize use of the Pfizer vaccine on an emergency basis as soon as Thursday. The company and its partner BioNTech announced last month that the vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 among people who took part in a clinical trial.