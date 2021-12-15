State: COVID-19 outbreak reported at High Point nursing facility

GREENSBORO — State health officials are reporting a new COVID-19 outbreak at a High Point nursing facility and say a similar outbreak at a Greensboro nursing home has ended.

Seven residents at Piedmont Christian Home have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report issued Tuesday by the N.C. Department Health and Human Services. There were no reports of cases among staff members.

A message left for the facility's administrator seeking comment was not returned on Wednesday.

Data in the state reports is considered preliminary and may change as more information is available, according to state health officials. The cases reflected in the reports are not necessarily still active.

Several other nursing facilities in Guilford County also were listed as having ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, but their case numbers did not change in Tuesday's state report.

State officials also declared an outbreak over at Greenhaven Health and Rehabilitation Center. The nursing home at 801 Greenhaven Drive recorded 11 cases among residents and five cases involving staff. No deaths were reported.