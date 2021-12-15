 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State: COVID-19 outbreak reported at High Point nursing facility
0 Comments
top story

State: COVID-19 outbreak reported at High Point nursing facility

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — State health officials are reporting a new COVID-19 outbreak at a High Point nursing facility and say a similar outbreak at a Greensboro nursing home has ended.

Download PDF Dec. 14, 2021 COVID-19 outbreaks report.pdf

Seven residents at Piedmont Christian Home have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report issued Tuesday by the N.C. Department Health and Human Services. There were no reports of cases among staff members.

A message left for the facility's administrator seeking comment was not returned on Wednesday. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Data in the state reports is considered preliminary and may change as more information is available, according to state health officials. The cases reflected in the reports are not necessarily still active.

Several other nursing facilities in Guilford County also were listed as having ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, but their case numbers did not change in Tuesday's state report.

State officials also declared an outbreak over at Greenhaven Health and Rehabilitation Center. The nursing home at 801 Greenhaven Drive recorded 11 cases among residents and five cases involving staff. No deaths were reported.

Under state guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a congregate-living setting is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.

Kenwyn Caranna's favorite stories from 2021

These are some of the most fun, fascinating and touching stories that I covered this year.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lawyer: Ghislaine Maxwell defense has two focuses

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Repurposed with purpose: How a former Greensboro motel became an emergency shelter for the homeless this winter
Local

Repurposed with purpose: How a former Greensboro motel became an emergency shelter for the homeless this winter

"It’s not the Ritz but it’s clean, it’s safe and it’s warm," said Mike Cooke, an advocate for the homeless whose nonprofit, Partnership Homes, buys troubled properties and gives them new life. The old Regency Inn and Suites is being used as a winter emergency shelter for the homeless. Eventually, the plan is to turn it into supportive housing for the homeless.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert