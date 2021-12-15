State: COVID-19 outbreak reported at High Point nursing facility

GREENSBORO — State health officials are reporting a new COVID-19 outbreak at a High Point nursing facility and say a similar outbreak at a Greensboro nursing home has ended.
Seven residents at Piedmont Christian Home have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report issued Tuesday by the N.C. Department Health and Human Services. There were no reports of cases among staff members.
A message left for the facility's administrator seeking comment was not returned on Wednesday.
Data in the state reports is considered preliminary and may change as more information is available, according to state health officials. The cases reflected in the reports are not necessarily still active.
Several other nursing facilities in Guilford County also were listed as having ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, but their case numbers did not change in Tuesday's state report.
State officials also declared an outbreak over at Greenhaven Health and Rehabilitation Center. The nursing home at 801 Greenhaven Drive recorded 11 cases among residents and five cases involving staff. No deaths were reported.
Under state guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a congregate-living setting is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.
Kenwyn Caranna's favorite stories from 2021
These are some of the most fun, fascinating and touching stories that I covered this year.
Tabitha Brown's charm, humor and vegan cooking earn the Rockingham County native fans and money on social media
Tabitha Brown is a hometown girl whose positive personality and drive captured worldwide attention.
When Beef Burger owner Ralph Havis died in July, Greensboro lost a man who put his heart not only into his restaurant but in the community as well.
'We share in the tragedy': Greensboro firefighters honor the fallen, reigniting a tradition once lost
It's touching to see a tradition honoring first responders who sacrificed their lives revived after 50 years of dormancy.
Pat Waugh's grace in her perseverance after the loss of her daughter, Sandy Bradshaw, in the Sept. 11 attacks is inspiring.
It was so much fun to see this $15.5 million expansion come to fruition.
115-acre park in northwest Guilford County will serve equestrians, hikers and help protect Greensboro's water supply
This recent land purchase not only promises benefits for equestrians, hikers and joggers, it even helps preserve Greensboro's water source.
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.