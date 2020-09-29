A clerk took her off the voter rolls. How this 95-year-old N.C. woman got her vote back.

DURHAM — At 95, Virginia Jones prides herself on 70-plus years of voting. As far as Jones recalls, she's never missed an election — at least not since she moved back to Durham in 1998.

So she bristled at a recent letter from the Durham County Board of Elections, denying her application for a mail-in ballot. According to county records, she wasn't a registered voter.

As it turns out, a clerical error is how Jones' name got mistakenly removed from the rolls. A staff member accidentally scratched Jones while trying to remove a recently deceased voter with the same name.

Though Jones' voting status is restored, her confidence is not. She asks that all North Carolina voters consider her experience as a cautionary tale.

"I've never before lacked confidence in the process of voting," she said by email. "But now with the pandemic ... and the many messages from on high delivering confusion, I'm no longer as confident."

With the 2020 election looming, more than one million people in North Carolina have already requested absentee ballots. That's more than 10 times the number from the 2016 election.