'A difficult challenge': Judge gives approval to remove Confederate statue in Lexington

LEXINGTON — The city received approval from a judge to proceed with the removal of a controversial Confederate monument in uptown during a hearing on Thursday morning.

Superior Court Judge Edwin Wilson, Jr. dissolved a temporary restraining order filed last week by Davidson County against the city preventing the removal of the Confederate statue.

The hearing only lasted a few minutes and the decision revolved around an agreement by the monument's owners to allow the city to remove the statue for temporary storage until a permanent location can be found.

"We love the memorial and wish we could keep it where it is, but it is not practical in today's political climate," said Debra Barta, president of the Robert E. Lee Chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy No. 324. "Our goal has always been the preservation of the memorial and I fear for its safety, the safety of the citizens, and the safety of the community. People should not have to live in fear. Folks should not be intimidated by others on one side or the other.

"I love our history, but we have to be practical."

Chuck Frye, the attorney for Davidson County, said that since the monument's owners have signed an agreement with the city to have it relocated, the county has no legal recourse to prevent its removal.