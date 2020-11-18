'A kind, gentle spirit': COVID-19 claims N.C. town's 'larger than life' Santa

Before his death, officials say Helms had safety concerns in mind. The city had already made a drive-thru trick-or-treating event and was considering alternative events for the end of the year.

"Our celebration this year is going to be curtailed quite a bit because of the restrictions," Mayor Ed Hatley said. "But hopefully this is the only year that we will have such restrictions. Hopefully in the future we can get back to the norm. The only problem for us is the norm will be without Santa Jim."

The mayor said Helms is remembered as a gentle man who "masterfully" played the role of Santa.

"We hope and pray that his family can make it through this," Hatley said. "Lincolnton's Christmases this year and in the future will never be the same without Jim there."

Jessica Rivas, Helms' daughter, said he had a passion for playing the part and even had a custom Santa Claus outfit. She said it was a "blessing" to see her father make an impact on the community.

"He would always wear red all year round," Rivas said. "I mean he always had it on, and he only cut his beard very short during the off season. So we would just go out to eat as a family, and these little kids — their eyes would just sparkle when they would see him."