'A moral obligation to do this': Chapel Hill man directs COVID-19 vaccine delivery

Pfizer designed a special package to keep the vaccine at the required subfreezing temperature, equipped with both a GPS tracking device and a temperature probe — all of which can send data to the UPS command center.

Each thimble-sized 2ml vial contains five doses, Wheeler said, and a tray carries 195 vials. Each 80-pound thermal shipper contains five trays, measuring roughly the size of a two-drawer file cabinet.

Called an "irregular," these two-handle shippers carry a gold label, giving them top position on a UPS aircraft and granting them first-off-the-plane status.

"It's like getting a priority pass at Disneyland," Wheeler said.

But once the most highly sought cargo in the world reaches its UPS hub with its Bluetooth tracker and its temperature probe, the vaccine gets loaded onto UPS trucks along with the boxes of Christmas presents. A driver who delivers the vaccine might drop off a pair of hockey skates 30 minutes later.

"They're in the brown truck, the normal driver with Christmas presents," Wheeler said. "The drivers all know they're carrying the vaccine. They all know."