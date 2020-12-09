'A need to address history': Orange County becomes latest to support reparations

HILLSBOROUGH — Another North Carolina county has voted to support reparations and apologized for its role in slavery, segregation and systemic discrimination against Black residents.

Similar to measures that have been passed this year in other municipalities, including Asheville, Durham and Carrboro, Orange County’s resolution does not call for direct payments. It focuses instead on county efforts to prioritize racial equity.

The Orange County commissioners on Monday approved the resolution on reparations by a 6-1 vote. Board members also called on the county to work with public and private partners to invest in Black students and families, Black-owned farms and businesses and communities of color as initial steps to provide what it termed “overdue reparations for centuries of suffering, loss, anguish, injustice and trauma.”

The resolution could have gone further, said board Chair Renee Price, but it accounts for the time when Blacks were freed from slavery and had benefits of their new-found freedom taken away.

Price said more discussion is needed for how to fulfill the resolution's goals.