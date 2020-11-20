A very conflicting message: N.C. requires virtual students to take in-person exams

Parents are being told that health and safety guidelines will be followed, such as making sure the testing rooms are cleaned and having hand sanitizer available.

Exam makeup dates will also be offered. The state is letting the makeup dates occur as late as the end of the spring semester and into the summer, when COVID-19 conditions should be better. But that's also months after students have finished those classes.

Even with all the promised precautions, Rydberg, the Virtual Academy parent, says he doesn't feel it's worth the health risk to have his daughters take the tests on campus.

"The state is saying stay home," Rydberg said. "But they want them to come to school to take tests. It's a very conflicting message from the state level."

Durham Public Schools is telling people "there is no student/family opt-out option" because the tests are required. But there is a previously little-used option that's on the table.

Medical exemptions possible

Families can request "medical exceptions" from taking state-required exams. The exemptions allow schools to not count the exams when calculating a student's grade in those classes.