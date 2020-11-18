Alamance County meeting ends abruptly, prompting chaos and arrests

But Tuesday, Galey said that wasn't the case. She said she made the decision to end the meeting after an audience member called out: "Why isn't she wearing a mask?"

She found the tone of the question hostile, Galey said, and she didn't know who the woman was referencing. While some county officials were not wearing masks, she and the interim health director, also a woman, wore face coverings required by the governor to help prevent transmission of COVID-19.

Galey announced the board would reconvene virtually two days later.

The audience erupted with people calling out, "Will public comments be allowed?"

Among the things Black Lives Matter supporters wanted to talk about was the sheriff's deputies use of force on them during a march on Oct. 31 that attracted national attention.

But they didn't get the chance.

Within minutes, three people attending the meeting were in handcuffs.

A 28-year-old man who goes by Haikoo X said he was picked up and flung to the floor after he called officers "pigs."

"There was nothing threatening in my language," he said Tuesday. "I was using my First Amendment rights, and I was walking peacefully out as I said it."