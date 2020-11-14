Altered states: A look at Trump's gains, losses across North Carolina

"I think around this area there has been a second generation (of immigrants) coming into the system, being able to vote that are American citizens," she said.

By the 2024 election, Figueroa anticipates the majority of second-generation immigrants will reach voting age and leave a larger political impact on the region.

Suburbs grew less red

The suburbs outside of North Carolina's metros have been reliably Republican areas.

Before the election, Democrats and political scientists saw them changing. They said Democratic-favoring voters are moving to those counties either from the cities or from other states.

The voters haven't flipped these counties blue, but they have diluted the Republicans' dominance.

According to Martin and Blaine's analysis, some of the biggest changes were in Cabarrus and Union counties outside Charlotte and in Johnston County outside of Raleigh. Democrats also saw notable gains in Brunswick County near Wilmington and Alamance County near Greensboro.

The Democratic growth in the suburbs and cities wasn't enough to bring victory to Biden in North Carolina.