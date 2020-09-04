If you can muster some winter holiday spirit at the tail end of this hot and humid summer, you have a chance to be immortalized in one of the great traditions of our time: the Hallmark Christmas Movie.
North Carolina has two Hallmark movies filming here this fall, one in Wilmington and another in Charlotte.
According to casting agency TW Cast & Recruit, extras are needed in Wilmington next week for filming of a Hallmark movie called "USS Christmas."
Casting for a second unnamed Hallmark Christmas movie has been taking place in Charlotte, according to the Tona B. Dahlquist Casting Facebook page.
The North Carolina Film Office lists no current productions in the state, but there is a note on the site saying that productions are resuming.
We don't have a lot of plot details but a recent Facebook post by the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant, S.C., indicates that the "USS Christmas" movie — apparently being shot in the Charleston area and in Wilmington — will take place at least in part aboard an aircraft carrier: "What would make a better movie plot than Christmas aboard an aircraft carrier? This fall, Hallmark will film one of their famous holiday flix aboard our USS Yorktown."
COVID testing a must
In the Sept. 11 Wilmington casting call, TW Cast & Recruit is looking for a cab driver, families with kids, restaurant patrons, a waiter and passersby. There are age requirements listed for each part, but no limits on gender or ethnicity.
A previous casting call for earlier in the week calls for a dog walker (with dog!), joggers and a paperboy on a bike. (In what decade is this movie set!?)
One big requirement for any of the "USS Christmas" parts is COVID testing in Wilmington prior to filming. The testing is free, and there's a pay bump for going to the location you designate. The site also says priority is given to those who have been self-isolating with friends, family or roommates, but you must provide a list of those you have quarantined with.
Another big requirement, noted for the Sept. 11 casting call, at least: "cleaner cut looks who do not have unorthodox hair styles/colors or visible tattoos (face/neck/hands)."
It is a Hallmark movie after all.
Get all the details on the casting call at thesoutherncastingcall.com.
There is no indication of who the film's stars might be, but WWAY-Channel 3 in Wilmington noted that actor Trevor Donovan posted on Twitter that he's working in Wilmington in September with actress Jen Lilley.
Donovan is known for his part on "90210" but has also starred on a number of Hallmark movies, including "Nostalgic Christmas," "SnowComing," "Love, Fall and Order," "Runaway Romance" and "Marry Me at Christmas." His IMDB page shows him attached to the movie "Renovate My Heart," in pre-production.
Jen Lilley is a former "Days of Our Lives" star who has her own fair share of Hallmark titles, including "Winter Love Story," "Mingle All the Way," "Harvest Love" and "Love Unleashed."
"USS Christmas" is not listed in IMDB.
Charlotte Hallmark movie casting call
Among the extras needed in Charlotte are stand-ins for the movie leads, described as a blonde Caucasian woman and a Caucasian male with dark hair. There have also been calls for a cellist and a violinist.
Keep track of the Charlotte casting at the Tona B. Dahlquist Casting Facebook page.
