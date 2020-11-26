Analysis: North Carolina led nation in political robocalls on Election Day

The majority of the calls on Election Day were focused on encouraging people to vote or persuading voters to pick one party or candidate or another, the company said.

But the "stay safe and stay home" call appears to have been a voter-suppression attempt.

"It was a really odd message where it just said, 'Stay at home, stay safe. This is a test,'" said Jim Tyrrell, the senior director of product marketing at Transaction Network Services. "It was difficult to detect because they were spoofing or using wireless numbers that were — in calling other numbers — other wireless numbers. And they wouldn't make a large number of calls from any one particular number. They would kind of rotate through several different numbers."

Some of the company's findings for North Carolina:

• In the last two weeks of August, there were 3.3 million to 3.5 million calls per week.

• Nearly three million calls were made the week of Oct. 18, which was the first full week of early voting.

• There were 1.1 million calls on Nov. 2 and 972,271 calls on Election Day.