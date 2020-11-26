Analysis: North Carolina led nation in political robocalls on Election Day

On the final day of the 2020 election, North Carolina residents received more political robocalls than any other state. That's according to an analysis by Transaction Network Services, a Virginia company that helps cell phone companies and their customers detect and block spam phone calls.
On Nov. 3 — Election Day — more than 972,000 political calls were made to North Carolinians out of about 8.2 million voter outreach calls made nationwide that day.
North Carolina was flooded with such calls since late August, the company said.
There's a good reason for that: It was a battleground state this year, in play primarily for the presidential election and in the U.S. Senate race between Democrat Cal Cunningham and Thom Tillis, the Republican incumbent.
While many of the automated calls (some pre-recorded, some with live callers) appear to be from political campaigns and pollsters, some had a message that told voters to "stay safe and stay home," Transaction Network Services said.
Transaction Network Services looks for scam, spam and robocalls in the telephone call traffic among 400 and 500 phone companies in the United States. The company uses computer algorithms to find patterns to detect which calls are robocalls. It also uses "honeypot" phone numbers — lines that receive robocalls so their messages can be recorded.
The majority of the calls on Election Day were focused on encouraging people to vote or persuading voters to pick one party or candidate or another, the company said.
But the "stay safe and stay home" call appears to have been a voter-suppression attempt.
"It was a really odd message where it just said, 'Stay at home, stay safe. This is a test,'" said Jim Tyrrell, the senior director of product marketing at Transaction Network Services. "It was difficult to detect because they were spoofing or using wireless numbers that were — in calling other numbers — other wireless numbers. And they wouldn't make a large number of calls from any one particular number. They would kind of rotate through several different numbers."
Some of the company's findings for North Carolina:
• In the last two weeks of August, there were 3.3 million to 3.5 million calls per week.
• Nearly three million calls were made the week of Oct. 18, which was the first full week of early voting.
• There were 1.1 million calls on Nov. 2 and 972,271 calls on Election Day.
Political calls continued in much smaller numbers after Election Day, Tyrrell said. He thinks these were from pollsters seeking information about how people voted and the reasons behind their choices.
In upcoming election years, the amount of spam and robocalls reaching customers should be lessened because new regulations are being implemented to prohibit them, Tyrrell said.
