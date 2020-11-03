AP VoteCast: North Carolina voters sour on state of nation

Voters also considered the economy a major issue, with 27% saying it ranked at the top.

Ten percent named health care, 9% named racism and 4% named law enforcement.

National economy

Tanya Bryant, who voted in Raleigh for Biden, said the government under Trump left people on their own during the economic downturn resulting from the pandemic.

“You’ve got people now who are trying to fight getting evicted because they didn’t want to lose their job, but they did, and now they can’t pay their bills,” Bryant said. “So we need to provide the kind of support to support those people.”

Backers of Trump in North Carolina said they favored him because of his business experience and pledges to keep taxes lower.

Paige Moore voted in Raleigh for Biden but expressed frustration with politicians of all stripes regarding the federal government’s failure to pass a second round of stimulus aid to boost the economy.

“I’m extremely disappointed in our elected officials on both sides and their inability to be able to negotiate the second CARES Act that was supposed to go out to everyone,” Moore said.

Staying at home