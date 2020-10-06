 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Appeals court tosses out conviction in wife-swap scandal
0 comments

Appeals court tosses out conviction in wife-swap scandal

  • 0
cindy blitzer testifies

Cindy Blitzer testifies in Wallace Bradsher’s trial

 Courtesy of WRAL

RALEIGH — The state Court of Appeals on Tuesday threw out the conviction of a former North Carolina prosecutor for hiring a colleague’s wife for a no-show job.

Person County District Attorney Wallace Bradsher was disbarred and served five months behind bars in 2018 after being found guilty of obtaining property by false pretense, obstruction of justice and failure to discharge the duties of his office.

A three-judge panel of the appeals court agreed unanimously that Bradsher didn’t “work in concert” with Cindy Blitzer to enter falsified hours in the state payroll system, so he wasn’t guilty of fraud. Also, his statements to a State Bureau of Investigation agent reviewing her timesheets didn’t impede the investigation, the court ruled, so Bradsher wasn’t guilty of obstruction.

Bradsher’s convictions on the other charges still stand. The appeals court sent the case back to the trial court for any necessary proceedings.

Craig Blitzer, the former Rockingham County district attorney, testified during the trial that he and Bradsher agreed in 2015 to hire each other’s wives to get around state ethics rules. Cindy Blitzer said Bradsher knew that she wasn’t doing any work for months but was still getting paid.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge halts new North Carolina absentee witness info rule
State and Regional News

Judge halts new North Carolina absentee witness info rule

The rules, issued last week in a settlement with voting rights advocates, were blocked by a temporary restraining order issued Saturday by U.S. District Judge James Dever, who raised concerns about changing rules after numerous ballots have already been cast. Saturday’s decision comes amid a tangle of litigation in state and federal court over absentee ballots in the key presidential battleground.

N.C. Senate race upended by sexting, virus diagnosis
State and Regional News

N.C. Senate race upended by sexting, virus diagnosis

Democratic nominee Cal Cunningham acknowledged and apologized for exchanging sexually suggestive text messages with a woman who’s not his wife, but he said he won’t drop out of the race. And just a few hours earlier Friday evening, his opponent, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News