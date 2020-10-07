Army confirms investigation of N.C. Senate hopeful Cunningham

Cunningham campaign spokesperson Rachel Petri said in a news release that the candidate "will participate in this process," but she indicated that he had no intention of backing away from the race.

“It does not change the stakes of this election or the need for new leaders who will fight for the issues North Carolinians care about instead of caving to the corporate special interests — which is exactly what Sen. Tillis has done in his years in Washington,” Petri said.

Cunningham planned to make his first quasi-public appearance at an event since the news emerged. He's scheduled to speak Wednesday night at an online environmental awards ceremony in which many others, including Gov. Roy Cooper and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker are also scheduled to participate.

Cunningham’s campaign had been largely quiet since he acknowledged the texts Friday night and apologized while seeking privacy for his family. Tillis and Cunningham already have completed three televised debates and no more are scheduled. Tillis said this week that North Carolina voters needed to hear from Cunningham.

“He owes North Carolinians a full explanation,” Tillis' campaign account tweeted on Wednesday. “The truth still matters in North Carolina, Cal.”