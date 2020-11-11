Army doctors, nurses come to Chapel Hill to get experience treating trauma patients

But the proximity of Fort Bragg and Chapel Hill will allow for a deeper, more sustained relationship between the Army and UNC, Johnson said. Some members of the Forward Surgical Team based at Bragg will work full-time at UNC Medical Center, while others will rotate in as their military training allows. Army medical personnel assigned to Womack Army Medical Center at Fort Bragg also will receive training at UNC.

Johnson said UNC employees and students at the medical school will learn from their Army counterparts as well, in part because so many innovations in trauma care originate with the military.

The Army's Medical Skills Sustainment Program at UNC has been in the works for two years, Johnson said. It began after Womack Medical Center reached out to UNC for help in becoming a Level III trauma center.

UNC is one of six Level 1 trauma centers in North Carolina — hospitals capable of treating the most serious injuries. In the Triangle, Duke University Hospital and WakeMed Health and Hospitals in Raleigh are also Level 1 trauma centers.

The meetings between UNC and Womack led to a broader discussion about the need to improve the readiness of military doctors and nurses to treat trauma patients.