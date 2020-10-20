As COVID-19 cases rise, these states set rules for traveling to and from North Carolina

RALEIGH — With North Carolina's new daily COVID-19 cases among the highest in the nation, some states have set rules such as mandatory quarantines for North Carolina travelers and those visiting the state.

North Carolina has a seven-day average of about 2,000 new coronavirus cases daily and is reporting that about 6% of COVID-19 tests taken showed positive results as of Monday, Oct. 19.

Where can North Carolinians travel? Some states have posted lists identifying states with "significant community spread" or more than 15% coronavirus testing positivity rates, while others require a 14-day quarantine or negative COVID-19 test results for all out-of-state travelers. Some have also threatened fines for breaking the rules.

What about friends and family visiting? North Carolina does not have any statewide travel restrictions and visitors do not have to quarantine upon arrival. But other states have rules for people coming to or from the state.

Mandatory quarantine for N.C.