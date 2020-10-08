As COVID-19 cases surge, App State faces pressure to pivot

The university has canceled athletics events, including a football game, and added COVID-19 testing sites in response to the recent rise.

Moss Brennan, a senior at App State, said the spread is happening off campus, where hundreds of students are still going to parties at apartment complexes and fraternity and sorority houses.

Shutting down residence halls would stop those cases, but Brennan doesn't think that alone would keep the overall coronavirus numbers from rising.

"It's up to us as students to not party, to wear a mask, to not hangout with large numbers of people," he said. "If students at App State did that, I think that we would be in a lot better place than we are now."

The number of COVID-19 cases on campus has been exponentially increasing in the past couple of weeks, with dozens of new cases reported daily and nearly 50 new cases one day, according to App State's COVID-19 dashboard. So far, the university is using less than 30% of its available space for isolation and quarantine rooms, which are in hotels off campus.

"As our case numbers have gone up and up, we're just sticking to the same old plan," said Quinn Morris, an assistant professor of mathematical sciences.