As you head out to vote in N.C., here's what you can and can't bring to the polls

You also are not allowed to use the phone to take any photos or videos of the ballot, which is illegal under state law.

As for notes, you are allowed to bring them into the voting booth. You're also allowed to bring voting guides and other reference materials.

You can use electronic devices like your smartphone to access candidate information in the booth, as long as you don't use the device to communicate in any way.

Do I need to bring an ID?

No, North Carolina does not require voters to bring a driver's license or other ID to the polls to vote in the 2020 election.

Can I bring my child with me?

Yes, in North Carolina voters are allowed to bring their children to the polls. "We wish to encourage kids to be part of the process from an early age," says Patrick Gannon, spokesman for the State Board of Elections.

Can I bring food or a drink?

Bringing food and drink near your polling location is allowed, but whether it is allowed inside a polling place will vary from site to site. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, elections officials are urging people to leave their ice tea or chips in the car or at home.