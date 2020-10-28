At 91, short on time, N.C. veteran made sure to vote once more

APEX — Nothing could stop Paul Sciortino from voting Tuesday — not 91 years, not hospice care, not even a Democrat daughter.

So with the help of his wife, a nurse and his politically opposed offspring, the World War II veteran climbed into his wheelchair and rolled to the polls.

"It's a privilege," he explained. "Bad officials are elected by good people who don't vote."

Sciortino doesn't expect to live long. For the last year, he's struggled with amyloidosis, a rare disease that has attached itself to his heart.

He keeps mostly to his Apex bed, too senior a patient for chemotherapy or a heart transplant. But every morning he asked his wife of 33 years, Joan Brookes, for a ride to the polls.

"He was scared if he mailed in his ballot, I would change his vote," joked his daughter Kim Sniffen, sporting a Biden/Harris sticker on her shirt.

Sciortino grew up in Brooklyn, where he joined the Navy one month after his 17th birthday. He shipped out both to the North Atlantic and the Pacific, going on to work after the war as an agent with J. Edgar Hoover's FBI.