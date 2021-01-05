At holiday parties around the state, many N.C. Republicans disregarded safety rules

RALEIGH — North Carolina's Republicans continued in December to defy the governor's order as well as public health recommendations by gathering without masks at a large holiday party featuring new GOP Congressman Madison Cawthorn.

A Dec. 18 party in Carthage, hosted by the N.C. Federation of Young Republicans, was similar to the GOP's other gatherings that month. People in attendance did not wear masks, shared microphones, shook hands and posed for photos with their arms around one another.

Those are practices health officials discourage as the coronavirus pandemic surges to new highs.

Tim Wigginton, spokesman for the North Carolina Republican Party, did not respond to two voicemails from The News & Observer to allow the newspaper to ask about the Republicans' Christmas parties.

Cawthorn, who had not been sworn in yet when he attended the party, and Catherine Whiteford, the event's organizer, also didn't respond to voicemails seeking comment.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell attended a similar event on Dec. 5, but said he wore a mask except while giving a speech.