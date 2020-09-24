Biden, in Charlotte, vows to change 'systemic racism' during 1st N.C. appearance in months

"I honestly think it may be a wash," said Bitzer. "Trump nominating a pro-life conservative woman will play well to his already-loyal base. But it will also energize the Democratic base."

In other words, he said, "It may be rallying the troops, but you are also rallying the opposition."

Added Roberts: "It could help mobilize younger voters, especially young educated women, but most of the people in North Carolina have already made up their minds" who they plan to vote for.

Reaching Black voters

North Carolinians are already voting. And a record number of them — nearly a million — have requested absentee ballots during this public health crisis. A buoy to Biden: Half of those requests have come from registered Democrats, while only 18% were made by Republicans. Unaffiliated voters account for 32% of the requests.

Democrats say 170,000 Black N.C. Democrats who voted when President Barack Obama was on the ticket in 2012 did not vote in 2016.

Focusing on Black businesses during Biden's Wednesday visit may also "be an effort to reach out to Black male voters," Haynie said. "If there's some leakage in support for Democrats, it might be Black men."