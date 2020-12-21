Boo-hoo: One of the 'happiest' places to live is this N.C. city — and it's not Greensboro

One of the happiest cities in the nation is Raleigh, according to a new study in Men's Health magazine.

What makes the state capital so special? It was third on a list of 100 cities that had the best environments for mental and physical health.

As for Greensboro, well, it appears we've got some work to do. If the report is to be taken seriously. It's not.

Men's Health lists — get this — Durham at No. 12, Greensboro at No. 30, Charlotte at No. 33 and Winston-Salem at No. 46.

Durham is happier than us? Really?

Anyway, to come up with the rankings, the magazine says it examined data for 100 of the most populous U.S. cities. Through a study, analysts determined the places where residents are the most satisfied.

Men's Health says it also weighed each city's community engagement, housing access and other factors that contribute to physical, environmental and financial health.

It's not the first time Raleigh has gotten national recognition for being a top place to live.

In February, the city made it onto a list of the most desirable places for people who plan to move.