A bride's "childhood dream" came true when she posed for portraits at a North Carolina doughnut shop, her wedding photographer says.
Stephanie Small on Tuesday shared photos she took of the woman in her wedding gown — with Krispy Kreme serving as the backdrop.
The pictures show the bride posing with doughnuts at a dining table and near the drive-thru of the Winston-Salem shop. She is even seen wearing Krispy Kreme's signature paper hat.
Small said bride Brianna Kirkland Howell is a doughnut lover who had long wanted photos at the North Carolina-based chain, known for its glazed doughnuts and other sweet treats.
"She actually came to me and just said her childhood dream was to take pictures at Krispy Kreme," Small told McClatchy News in a phone interview Friday. "She was kind of jokingly saying that, and I was like: 'Well then, let's do that.' "
The photographer said it was her first time taking bridal pictures at a Krispy Kreme — and it drew attention.
"People were just snapping pictures and stuff because they had never seen a bride at Krispy Kreme," Small told McClatchy News. "Everyone was really supportive and excited for her."
Though the photos were taken in the spring, the bride's wedding got pushed to August due to the coronavirus, Small said.
And what was on the menu at the couple's event? Doughnuts, of course.
"They actually exchanged doughnuts ... rather than cake," Small said.
