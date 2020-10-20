Business versus state experience duke it out in N.C. secretary of state race

Marshall said running the secretary of state's office reminds her of a large law practice and that sets her apart from Sykes.

She said her office has prosecuting authority and having been a lawyer helps her with that.

But Sykes said the secretary of state's office drives and regulates commerce and economic growth and needs a different kind of experience.

"As we've been telling people, look, you need a business leader," Sykes said. "You need fresh ideas and a person who has run companies and created jobs."

Sykes added that COVID-19 has made this even more important. "It's a tough time and people need help," he said.

Technology and customer service

Marshall said her team created a new information technology infrastructure that has allowed the office to serve customers at low overhead costs.

She said her office has even loaned out the technology to other secretaries of state with only two conditions: acknowledge where the software came from and provide any software those offices added to the technology.